Man wanted in deadly shooting on International Blvd. in Oakland

OAKLAND – Police in Oakland are searching for a man wanted in a deadly shooting in East Oakland late last month.

According to officers, Pablo Garcia Jr. of Oakland was gunned down on the 10200 block of International Boulevard around 8:45 p.m. on October 28. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman, identified only as an Oakland resident, was also wounded in the shooting. The woman was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

On Thursday, police released photos of 26-year-old Juan Lopez of Oakland, who is wanted in Garcia's death.

Juan Lopez is wanted by Oakland police in connection with a deadly shooting that killed Pablo Garcia Jr. on October 28, 2022. Oakland Police Department

Police and CrimeStoppers said they are offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone who may know Lopez or has information about the case is asked to call the police department's Homicide Section at 510-238-3821. Tips can also be given by calling 510-238-7950.