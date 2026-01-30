Man suspected of striking SFPD officer in Oakland charged with attempted murder

A man suspected of striking a San Francisco police officer in Oakland while attempting to flee in a vehicle is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, prosecutors said Thursday.

Alameda County District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson said 26-year-old Joseph C. Willis II has been charged with attempted murder, three counts of assault upon a police officer with a deadly weapon, attempted carjacking and illegal possession of a gun and ammunition.

Jones said the charges include sentencing enhancements for using a deadly weapon, inflicting great bodily injury and committing an offense while on bail or released on his own recognizance in an unrelated felony case.

The charges stem from an incident on Wednesday afternoon in which the SFPD Community Violence Reduction Team attempted to stop a wanted suspect in a vehicle on the 800 block of 47th Street in North Oakland. Police said the driver refused to stop and struck an officer.

Oakland police followed the vehicle and took the suspects into custody after they fled on foot, according to SFPD. Willis allegedly attempted to carjack a vehicle while he resisted efforts by police to arrest him.

San Francisco police said the officer who was struck had suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Police have not said why the wanted suspect was originally being sought by officers.

Oakland police said that while the suspect was being detained, one of their officer's gun was discharged. Police have not released any other details about the shooting, but confirmed that no one was injured.

Prosecutors said Willis is scheduled to be arraigned at the Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse in Oakland on Friday.