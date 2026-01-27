San Francisco police officer hit by fleeing driver in Oakland

A driver struck a San Francisco police officer in Oakland on Tuesday while trying to flee, police said.

Just before 4 p.m., SFPD officers with the Community Violence Reduction Team tried to pull over a wanted suspect, who was driving on the 800 block of 47th Street, in Oakland.

The driver refused to stop and struck an officer, police said.

They were then pursued by Oakland police officers, but were soon arrested after getting out of the vehicle and trying to carjack a driver, police said.

San Francisco police said the officer who was hit had injuries that were not life-threatening and that they were taken to the hospital.

Police have not said why the driver was originally being sought by officers.