Watch CBS News
Crime

San Francisco police officer hit by fleeing driver in Oakland

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

A driver struck a San Francisco police officer in Oakland on Tuesday while trying to flee, police said.

Just before 4 p.m., SFPD officers with the Community Violence Reduction Team tried to pull over a wanted suspect, who was driving on the 800 block of 47th Street, in Oakland.

The driver refused to stop and struck an officer, police said.

They were then pursued by Oakland police officers, but were soon arrested after getting out of the vehicle and trying to carjack a driver, police said.

San Francisco police said the officer who was hit had injuries that were not life-threatening and that they were taken to the hospital.

Police have not said why the driver was originally being sought by officers. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue