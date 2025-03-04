Oakland man charged with defrauding nonprofit, pocketing Stephen Curry's $50,000 donation

Federal prosecutors charged an Oakland man with pocketing a $50,000 donation from Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry while embezzling a nonprofit serving youth and spending the money on himself.

Howard Solomon, the former executive director of the East Oakland Boxing Association, appeared in court Monday to face charges of mail fraud and tax evasion. The East Oakland Boxing Association is a nonprofit that provides internships, mentoring, and other services along with boxing lessons and coaching to children in East Oakland.

According to the complaint, between 2017 and 2021, Solomon managed daily operations and staff, solicited contributions, oversaw finances, and had unfettered access to the nonprofit's bank accounts. The 38-year-old Oakland resident allegedly engaged in a scheme to embezzle money from the nonprofit for his personal use, including the purchase of vacation rental property, a Ford Explorer, and Amazon purchases.

The complaint also said Solomon deposited into his personal account a $50,000 donation to the East Oakland Boxing Association from Stephen and Ayesha Curry, delivered during a December 2019 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Solomon is also accused of filing false and fraudulent income tax returns for tax years 2018 through 2021. Prosecutors said the amount embezzled from the nonprofit totaled $125,000.

Solomon is charged with one count of mail fraud and four counts of tax evasion. His attorney did not offer a comment about the case or the proceedings Monday when contacted by CBS News San Francisco.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California said in a press release that Solomon agreed to waive indictment by a grand jury at his court appearance Monday and is scheduled to appear on April 9 for a status hearing. Defendants commonly choose to waive a grand jury indictment to accept a plea deal and expedite the legal proceedings.

If convicted, Solomon faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 or twice the value of the property involved for the mail fraud, along with five years in prison and a fine of $100,000 for each count of tax evasion. However, any sentence would fall under current federal sentencing guidelines.