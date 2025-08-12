Oakland man who allegedly shot at police facing 5 attempted murder charges

An Oakland man has been charged with multiple counts of attempted murder after he allegedly shot at police officers responding to a domestic violence call last week, prosecutors said.

Alameda County District Attorney Ursula Jones' office announced that 54-year-old Jesse Fahrner is facing five counts of attempted willful, deliberate and premediated murder of a peace officer and five additional counts of assault on a peace officer with a semiautomatic firearm.

Prosecutors said the charges include sentencing enhancements for firing a gun. Fahrner is also facing two counts of felony child abuse.

According to authorities, Fahrner is accused of shooting officers who responded to a domestic violence call at an apartment complex on West Grand Avenue on the morning of Aug. 8.

Fahrner allegedly fired his handgun from inside an apartment after officers knocked on the front door and identified themselves as Oakland Police. The apartment was occupied by Fahrner, an adult female and two children, prosecutors said.

No injuries were reported.

"This incident is a reminder of the dangers our officers face when responding to calls for service," police chief Floyd Mitchell said in a statement at the time.

Fahrner is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning.