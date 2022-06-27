Oakland man arrested after sideshow-related crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland are investigating what appeared to be a sideshow-related collision early Sunday morning that killed one person and injured several pedestrians, authorities said.

According to the Oakland Police Department, the fatal traffic collision happened Sunday morning just before 2 a.m. on the 5400 block of International Boulevard.

Officers responded to a report of an injury collision involving several pedestrians struck in the area. Arriving officers found one unresponsive male adult and three additional male adults, all suffering from injuries related to the crash. Oakland Fire units and an ambulance arrived at the scene and rendered emergency aid, but the unresponsive male victim succumbed to his injuries.

The three additional injured pedestrians were transported to an area hospital and listed in stable condition. Officers found the driver of the vehicle involved still behind the wheel of the car. The driver, a 19-year-old male Oakland resident, was detained and is being held on charges for vehicular manslaughter.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicated the vehicle in the collision -- a Nissan 350Z -- was traveling eastbound on International Boulevard at a high rate of speed in the designated bus lane when it struck a second vehicle in the roadway, causing the Nissan 350Z to spin. The Nissan 350Z struck multiple parked cars and motorcycles along the 5400 block of International Boulevard, which then struck the pedestrians on the sidewalk.

The name of the deceased and the injured parties are being withheld pending notification to family members.

Police said the collision appeared to be sideshow related. It has yet to be determined if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.