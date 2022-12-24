Watch CBS News
Oakland Lucky Three Seven restaurant serves holiday meals months after owner gunned down

By Da Lin

/ CBS San Francisco

OAKLAND -- A holiday food giveaway in Oakland took on a new meaning this year following the murder of the business's co-owner.

Artgel "Jun" Anabo Jr. was gunned down in front of his popular Fruitvale District restaurant, Lucky Three Seven, back on May 18 this year.

On Friday, the restaurant moved forward with its annual Christmas event, giving out free food to feed neighbors and the community.
Every order was free, instead of the $15 it would normally cost for each plate.

"It was actually (Jun's) idea that started this thing. So I want to keep the tradition going," said Mark Legaspi, co-owner of Lucky Three Seven.

Legaspi opened the popular Filipino restaurant with his cousin Anabo Jr. ten years ago. That same year, they decided to do a Christmas food giveaway on December 23rd of each year. December 23rd is their late grandmother's birthday.

"You've got to make money to survive, but we're also here to help people as well," said Legaspi.

The two Oakland natives also gave out free backpacks for their back-to-school events and threw block parties for the neighborhood.
Aside from their goodwill, they're best known for their spicy-sweet G-fire chicken wings.

"I'm a regular, I come here all the time. I love their G-fire wings. Very addicting, they're so good," said loyal customer, Isabel Williams.

"I want everyone not to forget my cousin's name. That guy is a big part of me, a big part of this," said Legaspi.

Back in May, a masked gunman shot and killed Anabo Jr. in front of his 11-year-old son near the restaurant. Oakland police later arrested a man but released him because prosecutors needed more evidence.

Investigators believed the suspect shot Anabo Jr. because he demanded his money back. They said the suspect sold Anabo Jr. a stolen truck.

KPIX learned the suspect in Anabo Jr.'s killing is also a person of interest in the death of a woman who died in a San Ramon apartment in July. Police said the woman was the ex-girlfriend of that man. That case is being investigated by the San Ramon police.

As Oakland police work to build a stronger case in the Anabo Jr. killing, Legaspi said he'll continue his cousin's legacy to make Oakland better.

"Trying to shine that light on the good (things happening in) Oakland. And really, there's a lot of good," said Legaspi. "Right now, he's smiling (down from heaven), he's probably jumping up in joy over the food giveaway."

Legaspi said they served roughly 300 people on Friday. 

First published on December 23, 2022 / 7:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

