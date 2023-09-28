Police bust illegal casino in Oakland; 3 arrested, firearms seized

Oakland officers this week dismantled an alleged illegal casino in the city, resulting in the arrests of three people and confiscation of firearms, according to police.

On Tuesday, Oakland officers, joined by personnel from the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the San Ramon Police Department served an arrest and search warrant at an alleged illegal gambling establishment in the 900 block of 77th Avenue.

Officers recovered a rifle, shotgun, handgun, and illegal gambling machines at the site. They also found a significant amount of evidence linked to a recent homicide in Oakland, police said.

Three people were taken into custody for outstanding warrants, according to Oakland police.

The investigation into the alleged illegal casino is ongoing. Those with relevant information are urged to call the Oakland Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at (510) 238-3821.