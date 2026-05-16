Oakland residents push back as Caltrans studies ending I-580 big rig ban

Pollution from the Port of Oakland and nearby freeways has long been a social equity issue for some residents – and now, there is a push for another freeway, Interstate 580, to shoulder some of that burden.

But residents along that corridor are pushing back, saying the solution should be to reduce pollution, not spread it to other neighborhoods.

The stretch of I-580 through Oakland has an unusual distinction: It is the only Bay Area freeway where big rig trucks are not allowed.

Diesel pollution in neighborhoods near the Port of Oakland has been a point of contention for years. Activists say it has harmed the health of lower-income residents in the area.

That stands in contrast to I-580, farther north, where a ban on large trucks has been in place since before the freeway was even built.

In the early 1960s, California's freeway system was still being built – promising a path to a bright future. But large trucks were already unpopular in Oakland, where the city had banned them from MacArthur Boulevard.

So, when construction began on I-580, it came with an agreement that semis would not be allowed on the freeway from Grand Avenue to the San Leandro border. The ban has stayed in place ever since and was eventually written into state law.

"I believe when they made it, it was just a way to route our goods, right? And they chose one highway over the other," said Hector Chincilla with Caltrans.

That history set the stage for a contentious public meeting Saturday at St. Jarlath Church, where Caltrans discussed a study looking at whether to eliminate the truck ban on I-580.

"Have you ever sat in the row of trucks out there on 880 when it's packed with trucks everyday? All of us have. We don't want that in our neighborhoods up here," said Phillip Pease, who lives near 580.

Officials say they are not taking a position and are only gathering data.

"All we're trying to do is a technical analysis to see what kind of air quality and noise impact, as well as racial equity," said John Xu with Caltrans.

The racial equity question may be what is driving much of the debate. Residents in West Oakland have complained for years that Black communities are being harmed by pollution from I-880 and the Port of Oakland.

But the idea of introducing more truck traffic – and potentially more pollution – into the I-580 corridor in the name of equity has residents there up in arms.

"The residents of 580 are also impacted and they haven't considered that, because if they lift the ban, who is that going to impact? The people who live along 580. And there are twice the number of people that live on 580 than live on 880," said Kerry O'Toole, who lives near 580.

Neighbors along I-580 say that, despite Caltrans' insistence that it remains neutral, the issue is being driven by people who want the truck ban removed.

They also point out that the Technical Advisory Committee formed to guide the analysis includes representatives from social equity groups, the trucking industry and the regional air quality district – but not anyone representing people who live along I-580.

Because the I-580 truck ban is written into state law, it cannot be changed without a vote by the Legislature.

Another public meeting is scheduled for next Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Jarlath Church in East Oakland.