Fire burns large home in Oakland Hills, destroys portion of building

A fire in the Oakland Hills Tuesday afternoon left a home with significant damage, the Fire Department said.

In a social media post at 4:13 p.m., the department said the two-alarm fire burned a home on Skyline Boulevard just north of Hansom Drive and about a half mile south of Fire Station 21.

The fire started in the garage of the home, listed on Redfin as a 3,022 square-foot estate, and spread to the main house, but firefighters were able to contain it to just the one house, the post said.

Update 1) Fire crews have contained this 2 alarm incident in the 13000 block of Skyline to the structure of origin but this is still an active fire incident. Traffic should avoid Skyline Blvd b/w Parkridge Dr and Keller Rd. No reports of injuries at this time. https://t.co/nH9CU19axQ pic.twitter.com/JqrbhdeK5A — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) June 3, 2025

Video shot from above the home showed the fire gutted the garage area. Firefighters were atop the main house, cutting holes in the roof to let out smoke and heat.

Some three dozen firefighters responded to the fire. There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Two dogs were rescued from the home and were receiving oxygen, the department said. The fire was placed under control at 4:52 p.m.

Traffic along Skyline Boulevard between Parkridge Drive and Keller Road was affected during the firefight and mop-up efforts.