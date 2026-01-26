Historic Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts reopens in Oakland after 20-year closure

The long-awaited Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts has officially reopened in Oakland, marking a major milestone for the city's cultural scene after two decades of closure.

Located next to Lake Merritt, the historic venue was once one of the Bay Area's most prominent concert halls. Over the years, it hosted legendary performers including Elvis Presley, James Brown and Tina Turner. The Grateful Dead alone played at the venue more than 50 times.

After a hiatus lasting more than 20 years, the building was once again welcoming the public, complete with music, dancing and celebration on Saturday, the venue's opening day.

Vanessa Whang, chair of Oakland's Cultural Affairs Commission, said the venue holds deep personal meaning for her. She previously helped coordinate concerts at the center and was eager to see how it looked after years of restoration.

"Such a beautiful building," Whang said.

She added that while the center has been modernized, its original spirit remains intact.

"The feel of it, it feels very much the same," Whang told CBS News Bay Area. "I'm happy that they kept the character, the architectural details."

Exterior of the Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts in Oakland, which reopened on Jan. 24, 2026 following a 20-year closure. CBS

Originally named the Oakland Auditorium, the building was constructed in 1914 and opened a year later. Over the decades, it became a major gathering place for concerts, graduations and historic moments, including an appearance by Martin Luther King Jr.

For many Oakland residents, the reopening brings back powerful memories.

"I saw James Brown here for the first time," said Sherron Conway, who grew up in Oakland. "And [I had] my high school graduation [here], Castlemont [High School], 1968."

Terri Trotter, CEO of the Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts, said the building was once the largest public assembly space west of the Mississippi River.

The venue closed in 2005 and underwent an extensive renovation and restoration process that cost about $100 million. The revitalized center includes an arena, the 1,400-seat Calvin Simmons Theater and three ballrooms.

"This is the HJK arena. And this is our largest space," Trotter said as she gave CBS News Bay Area a tour. "It will seat anywhere from 3,000 to 6,000 people, depending on how it's configured."

Trotter said she hopes the Calvin Simmons Theater will become a hub for more intimate performances and gatherings.

"The Calvin Simmons Theater has been completely restored and renovated," she said. "We can do everything in here from a lecture, to a theatrical show like you're seeing on stage now, to a Broadway show."

Looking ahead, Trotter emphasized that the center's success will depend on drawing audiences from across the region, not just within Oakland.

"I see a renaissance happening around us," Trotter said. "I think this building will be part of that and will benefit from that. But I also think this building is really going to help drive that."

Whang echoed that sentiment, saying artists and performers can play a key role in revitalizing the city.

"I hope that it becomes a vibrant center for the community, for artists, artists from all over," she said.

Still, some community members noted that the city must continue working to ensure people from outside Oakland feel safe attending events and spending money in the city.

The Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts will host a Super Bowl watch party and fan zone on Feb. 8. The event is free, but attendees must RSVP, as seating is limited.