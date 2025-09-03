Oakland group suspected of attempted robbery crash in Hayward

Oakland Police said a botched robbery attempt ended with the would-be robbers fleeing and crashing into a vehicle in Hayward on Wednesday.

Around 3 p.m., police said they were called to the intersection of International Boulevard and Durant Avenue for a report of an attempted armed robbery.

According to police, a security guard was approached by several armed, masked suspects and threatened. The guard also had a gun and shot in the direction of the would-be robbers, police said.

No one was injured in the shooting.

They then fled the scene in a vehicle, which was later found by officers. A motorcycle officer tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop and sped away. Police said they did not pursue the vehicle, and it was instead monitored by ARGUS, the department's helicopter.

The vehicle was followed into Hayward, and it was then seen crashing into another vehicle near Hesperian Boulevard and Turner Court, police said.

Three suspects were taken to a hospital with injuries ranging from minor to critical. According to police, two of them are juveniles.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition, police said.

Police said there are at least two other people wanted in connection with the attempted robbery.