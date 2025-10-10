Possible shooting shuts Oakland Highway 80 eastbound transition ramp to southbound 880

A possible shooting was reported on Interstate Highway 80 in Oakland on Friday morning, just hours after another Oakland freeway shooting during the Thursday afternoon commute.

The California Highway Patrol said it was investigating a possible freeway shooting at about 6 a.m. at the eastbound 80 transition ramp to southbound Interstate 880.

The driver of a vehicle was seen being tended to by emergency personnel.

CHP officers and fire department personnel attend to a driver on the transition ramp from eastbound Interstate Highway 80 to southbound 880 in Oakland, Oct. 10, 2025. KPIX / Stringer

The transition ramp is closed and the estimated time of reopening was not known, CHP spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Barclay told CBS News Bay Area.

On Thursday at around 3:45 p.m., another shooting happened on eastbound Highway 24 in Oakland near the Caldecott Tunnel west of Old Tunnel Road. The CHP said at least two vehicles were hit by bullets from a passing vehicle. A suspect was arrested after crashing his car into the center divide on southbound Interstate 680 near Olympic Boulevard in Walnut Creek.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.