Oakland firefighter injured after falling through floor while fighting apartment blaze

Fire crews clean up blaze at Oakland apartment building. Oakland Fire Department

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A firefighter was injured when they fell through a floor while fighting a blaze at an apartment in Oakland's Cleveland Heights neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

The Oakland fire department first tweeted about the fire around 3:25 p.m., stating that "crews were on scene of a working fire at a multi-story apartment in the 300 Block of Lester Avenue."

In response to a tweet asking about the condition of a firefighter that apparently fell through the floor of the apartment, the fire department confirmed that they were "being transported to a local hospital for precautionary evaluation."

Less than 20 minutes later, the fire department reported that crews had successfully knocked down the fire. Firefighters on scene continued to search for hot spots in the two-story apartment building.

The only injury the department recorded was the firefighter who reportedly fell through the floor.