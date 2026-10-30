Oakland family seeks justice after beloved dog is killed in attack

A family in Oakland is mourning the loss of their beloved dog after killed the 12-year-old Chihuahua mix was killed in a dog attack at a city park last week.

The family says they fear the deadly attack may be part of a much larger pattern involving the same dogs and their owner.

Tomiquia Moss said she was walking her dog, Pepper, near Children's Fairyland at Lakeside Park last Friday when two Cane Corsos jumped over two fences to attack the much smaller dog.

Moss said the large dogs had Pepper in their mouths for several minutes before their owner reached them.

"The animals were at least 100 pounds. They were so large, I was afraid. I was covered in blood. I didn't know if I had been injured. And my dog was 14 pounds," Moss said.

Moss rushed Pepper to a veterinarian, but the dog died from her injuries the following morning.

Moss and her wife, Guthrie Morgan, are still struggling with the loss.

"We miss her terribly," Morgan said. "But it's kind of messed up our grieving process because she didn't die a natural death. And the other thing is this backdrop of lawlessness."

Moss said the owner eventually took the dogs and walked away after the attack.

Other dog owners have come forward with accounts of similar attacks online. The posters allege the incidents involve the same owner and two Cane Corsos.

According to those online posts, the dogs have allegedly been connected to over 10 other attacks at parks in Oakland and Berkeley.

One cellphone video, which its owner does not want to be released publicly in its entirety, allegedly shows the man using one of the dogs to go after a woman who was filming him.

Oakland police and Animal Services are investigating the incidents but have released limited information.

For Moss and her wife, their hope is to prevent another family from experiencing the same loss.

"I just want folks to be safe. I don't want Pepper's death to be in vain," she said.

Moss and Morgan said they are grateful for the support they have received from the community as they cope with their loss. But they said they also want justice and accountability.

"I want him to surrender the dogs to Animal Control. I want them to actually be held accountable. And frankly, if he is in fact perpetrating and using those animals as weapons, I want him to be held accountable," Moss said.

Authorities are asking anyone who has experienced or witnessed an attack involving the dogs to come forward. Police have not located the owner or the two Cane Corsos.