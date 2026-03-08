San Pablo 8th-grade teacher identified among 2 killed in Oakland shooting

A teacher at a San Pablo school is being remembered by parents and students after she was killed in a shooting at an Oakland nightclub over the weekend.

Ms. Latetia Bobo was an eighth-grade teacher at Caliber Beta Academy in San Pablo. The school has canceled classes on Monday in Ms. Bobo's honor and to help the tight-knit community process the tragedy.

People who met or knew Ms. Bobo say she was beloved by co-workers, students and parents.

Michael Pina is a landscaper and a parent at Caliber Beta Academy. He says he'll always remember Ms. Bobo's bubbly personality.

"You see that smile. [It was] one of the smiles that will get you through the day," Pina said.

The school's principal described Ms. Bobo as an incredible educator and an even more incredible human being.

Police say Ms. Bobo was one of seven people shot inside EZ Lounge, a downtown Oakland club, on Saturday morning around 3:30 a.m.

Video from the scene shows people running out of the business to get to safety.

Oakland police say two people had an argument inside the club and a gun battle broke out. Investigators believe the seven people shot were innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire. Five people were injured and two died. Aside from Ms. Bobo, police say a 25-year-old man was also killed.

Robin DeGracia's daughter is a student of Ms. Bobo. Her son also had Ms. Bobo two years ago.

"I'm angry. Not that anyone ever deserves it, but she definitely didn't deserve it," DeGarcia said. "She was just talking about her fiancé, and now she's gone."

"And how are we supposed to help our children process that when it's not something easy for us adults to process?" she added.

Police detained multiple people for questioning, but it's unclear if any of the shooters have been arrested.

Ms. Bobo's family says they are still processing the tragedy and may speak at a later time.