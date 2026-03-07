Watch CBS News
Multiple detained in downtown Oakland shooting that killed 1, injured 4

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

A shooting in downtown Oakland early Saturday morning left one person dead and four others injured, police said.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. on the 400 block of 14th Street. Police said they responded to the scene and found five people who had been shot.

One victim was declared dead, and another victim was in critical condition. The three others were in stable condition, police said.

Investigators are still looking into what led up to the shooting, but said officers detained multiple people at the scene and recovered several guns.

Mayor Barbara Lee issued a statement following the shooting. 

"My office is in close contact with OPD as they investigate Saturday morning's tragic and senseless shooting. I am praying for the full recovery of those injured, and my deepest condolences go out to the family of the victim who was killed," Lee said. "Gun violence remains a real crisis in Oakland. We will keep working urgently alongside OPD, the Department of Violence Prevention, Ceasefire, and our community partners to get guns off our streets and out of our neighborhoods."

