Oakland educators reach agreement to avoid a strike

Oakland educators have called off the one day strike scheduled for May 1.

The Oakland Education Association said they reached an agreement with the district that includes restoring budget cuts that will allow them to keep more than 120 high school teachers. The agreement also includes reinstating site-based substitute teachers.

"This outcome reflects the power of educators standing together against cuts harmful to our goal of retaining experienced teachers in Oakland's hardest-to-staff classrooms," said OEA President Kampala Taiz-Rancifer.

The OEA, which represents approximately 3,000 public school educators, announced the walkout over the weekend, citing the district's failure to provide required financial information related to recent budget cuts and layoffs.

CBS News Bay Area has reached out to the Oakland Unified School District for a statement on the agreement.