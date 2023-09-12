Oakland DJ and community activist among those killed in weekend shootings

Friends say Oakland DJ killed in shooting tried to make the community a better place

OAKLAND -- The city of Oakland saw three people fatally shot over the course of 24 hours during the weekend, with at least two others wounded in separate shootings.

One of the victims -- Kendall O. Sagers, also known as DJ Pnut -- was a young man who friends say went out of his way to help the needy.

"I just want people to understand that people do care about them, I want them to keep hope," Pnut was heard saying in a video from December 2020.

It's just one example of his giving spirit, according to his friend who said he drove to Skid Row in Los Angeles during the holidays. He bought 500 blankets to donate to the unhoused. In November of that year, he put together a similar event in Oakland.

This video is such an amazing example of P’s character. He drove all the way to LA to help me with my Christmas event in Skid Row and donated hundreds of dollars worth of blankets. My brother for LIFE🤍 Love you Pnut💔 pic.twitter.com/mnS284EOiE — Ƙ💕 (@KeilahNoelle) September 10, 2023

Early Sunday morning, friends identified him as the young man who was shot right before he was hit by a car on 14th Street near Harrison Street in downtown Oakland on the 300 block of 14th Street.

"The whole Oakland is terrible right now. It'll never be the same," said his friend, who identified himself DJ ButtaSmoove.

He said he was one block away early Sunday when shots rang out.

"All I heard were gunshots, literally on this same block. Came up here and told myself, 'I hope it's not somebody I know.' And it was Pnut," he said with tears streaming down his face.

He said Pnut had just bought some late-night food and was surrounded by friends when he was hit by gunfire.

The two spent five days a week together, often performing at events.

ButtaSmoove said he taught Pnut how to DJ last year.

"He just wanted to be great and rich. He said, 'I got four kids. I need the money,'" ButtaSmoove said. "He motivated me to be a great father. Like every time we paid him -- I can't get this out of my head -- he'd always be like, 'Thank you cuz! Diapers and formula. Diapers and formula.'"

Omid Ghani was working at his restaurant Kamdesh Afghan Cuisine on 14th street when he heard gunshots around 2:30 am.

Everyone inside ran and hid in the back for hours. They were terrified.

"I saw people run out on the street. And when we saw the people running out on the street, we ran too," he said.

Ghani said he believes violence has worsened in the area in the last year. It's not uncommon to hear gunshots.

ButtaSmoove said beyond his talents as a DJ, Pnut's positivity and compassion reached loved ones and strangers.

"His care and his passion for everything; for people. He did giveaways. He did a giveaway in LA, walked away with his shoes off his feet," he said.

A kid-friendly memorial event to raise funds for DJ Pnut's children is being held Tuesday night starting at 6 p.m. at EBXO at 1707 Telegraph Avenue in Oakland.

Oakland police have not released information on a suspect or a motive.