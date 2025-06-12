Democratic California lawmakers in Oakland condemn Trump administration's immigration crackdown

Some Democratic California lawmakers were in Oakland on Thursday to condemn the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration and its response to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement protests.

Bombarded with headlines of widespread protests throughout California as well as ICE arrests in workplaces and courthouses, Yuliana Wiser-Leon's clients are living in fear.

"Living in fear looks like not leaving your house. Not going to the store in peace, not going to work. Really living day by day, just afraid of what could happen next," Wiser-Leon told CBS News Bay Area.

She's the director of the New Comer Navigation Center in Oakland, an organization that helps immigrant high school students adjust to life in a new country, many of them undocumented.

"Through the hotline, this is getting crazy right now," Wiser-Leon said. "We're probably answering 50 to 60 calls per day."

Wiser-Leon joined state and local leaders coming together to condemn the actions the Trump administration has taken against ICE protestors. They also condemned the treatment of California Senator Alex Padilla, who was forcibly removed Thursday from a Homeland Security news conference and handcuffed after trying to ask Secretary Kristi Noem a question.

Democratic Assemblymember Liz Ortega said these actions send a strong message to the American people.

"They want to send a message that you are not allowed to use your constitutional rights, that you are now allowed to use your voice. And if we give him that--he wins," Ortega said.

While she's disappointed by what she's seen, Democratic Assemblymember Mia Bonta said protests are expected to erupt nationwide this weekend, giving her some hope.

"This is our opportunity now to stand up with protests and peace," Bonta said.