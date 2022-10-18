Police chase of hit-and-run suspect in Oakland ends in deadly crash

OAKLAND -- A police chase in Oakland Monday ended in the death of an uninvolved driver, authorities said.

Oakland police the suspect driver was wanted following a hit-and-run crash on Friday near 73rd Avenue and International Boulevard. The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Oakland resident Jonathan Hernandez, threatened the other driver with a gun before taking off.

On Monday at around 7 a.m., police had a warrant for his arrest when they spotted him in the same suspect vehicle. Officers attempted a traffic stop but Hernandez fled. During the police chase, Hernandez slammed into a pickup truck on the 6900 block of San Leandro Boulevard, killing the other driver.

Hernandez did not suffer any major injury, police said. Officers recovered a firearm inside the vehicle.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said the police chase was authorized because of the previous gun brandishing incident during the Friday hit-and-run collision.

"It's unfortunate. My heart goes out to the family of the person who lost his life," said Armstrong. "Again a senseless crime that could've been avoided."

The officers involved in the chase are on administrative leave while the department investigates the pursuit.

The original road rage incident was similar to two other incidents in Oakland in September in which a driver not only brandished a firearm but opened fire on the other driver.