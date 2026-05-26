Oakland coffee shop owner Amy Hillyard missing for 2 months, vigil held

A vigil was held on Monday by friends and family of Amy Hillyard, two months after the Oakland mother and coffee shop owner mysteriously disappeared.

The 52-year-old was last seen at her home near Lake Merritt on the afternoon of March 25. Hillyard is considered at-risk, as she was taking mental health medication when she went missing, while also leaving behind valuables, like her phone and wallet.

Oakland police continue to investigate as they say they've found no evidence of foul play or any crime, such as kidnapping. Hillyard and her husband own Farley's East coffee shop in downtown Oakland and Farley's, a coffee shop in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood.

On the two-month mark of her disappearance, the vigil was held as leads run dry.

Amy Hillyard, 52, was reported missing after she was last seen on Radnor Road in Oakland on March 25, 2026. Oakland Police Department

"I wish there was something that we could jump on, otherwise we wouldn't be here," Alexandra, Amy's sister told CBS News Bay Area. "Honestly we have no new leads. We have no new information. The best thing is just people sending anything they have into OPD. That's the best chance we have of following up on anything and we haven't had anything. We have nothing at this point."

Tejal Patel, Hillyard's friend, said, "We've been patterning with OPD obviously and with a private investigator, as well as so many volunteers and friends and family to just continue looking for her in places she might be."

Amy's husband, Chris Hillyard, thanked everyone for being there and still providing hope.

"We are still hoping. We are still believing. And we are still waiting for the day we can bring you home. We love you," Chris said.

The vigil was also held in honor of those still missing in Oakland, as May is Missing and Unidentified Persons Month. OPD's Missing Persons' Unit manages about 1,500 missing persons' cases every year.

"Amy is the queen of gathering community and making a difference and enacting positive change. And being able to have folks out here remembering all those families that are going through this," Alexandra said. "Honoring Amy and providing hope for her is something that she would absolutely do for anyone in her community."

A $25,000 reward has been offered for information leading to Hillyard's safe return.

Police described Hillyard as 5'4" tall, 120 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was reportedly last seen wearing a tan-colored top and tan pants.

Anyone who may have information on Hillyard's whereabouts is asked to contact the department's Missing Persons' Unit at 510-238-3641.