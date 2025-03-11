CHP, Cannabis Control locate illegal grow in Oakland, seize $20M in plants

Department of Cannabis Control raids latest in string of grow houses owned by Chinese nationals

More than $20 million in illegal cannabis has been seized from a West Oakland warehouse following a joint operation by the California Highway Patrol and the state's Department of Cannabis Control (DCC).

According to the agencies, the CHP conducted an investigation in the city's South Prescott neighborhood last week. Officers discovered an illegal grow operation inside a warehouse, containing at least 25,276 illegally cultivated plants.

"Illicit cannabis cultivation in urban areas is dangerous, as the criminals involved in these operations often carry firearms, use illegal pesticides which damage local water supplies and place consumers and the public at risk," Department of Cannabis Control's Northern Law Enforcement Commander Kevin McInerney said. "We appreciate the California Highway Patrol's dedication to many aspects of law enforcement and its ability to quickly notify us of this operation."

Cannabis plants seized from an Oakland warehouse during a March 2025 raid. Authorities said more than 25,000 illegally cultivated plants worth $20 million were found. California Department of Cannabis Control

Officers were able to determine that the operation was unlicensed. A search warrant was obtained and officials with the DCC seized the plants, along with two firearms and illegal pesticides.

The plants had an estimated value of $20,852,700.

"With our law enforcement partners at the Department of Cannabis Control, we dismantled an illegal operation, turning a small lead into a major breakthrough, further protecting the community and increasing public safety," CHP commissioner Sean Duryee said.

According to the department, nearly 800 tons of illegal cannabis worth $2.8 billion have been seized and destroyed since 2019.