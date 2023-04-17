Oakland celebrates high school basketball champions

OAKLAND -- The Warriors may have moved out of Oakland but there are other basketball players in the town and they have once again made it a city of champions.

The celebration began last month when the Oakland Technical High School girls' basketball team captured its third straight state championship -- the fifth in school history. And, while the Bulldogs were building a dynasty, another local school, the Oakland High School boys' team, made some history of their own by winning their first Division 3 championship.

"We wanted to let it be known as our legacy: Whatever we do is going to be part of us forever," said Wildcats teammate Jaylon King.

That legacy got some citywide love with a champions parade on a double-decker bus through the streets surrounding Lake Merritt on Sunday.

Parent and super-booster Dunia Wilder began organizing the celebration even before the games' final horns sounded.

"While we were watching the games at state, I was like, 'If we're winning, we're doing this,'" she said. "So, as soon as we won, we just jumped on it and started planning a parade to celebrate the city of Oakland."

As the bus pulled out with music blaring and kids dancing, it was hard to determine if the celebration was more for the athletes or for the city itself.

"I think -- especially with the teams leaving, the Warriors leaving -- I think the city needs something to really rally around and we've been very fortunate to be able to do that," said Oakland Tech point guard Mari Somvichian.

"Even though you and I know there's bad in every city, it's great to highlight the good," said Oakland Tech head coach Leroy Hurt. "For Oakland boys to win it the same year we won it? It's just, you know, a great thing."

"It makes me feel good," Wilder said. "I think that the city of Oakland needs some joy, some excitement and everyone is excited. People are going to be out celebrating them today."

The parade finished with a rally in front of City Hall and, as the mayor offered proclamations to the players, it was the students who supplied some inspiration for a city facing challenges of its own.

"It's just like, if we work hard enough and just concentrate and stay focused, we can do it," said Oakland Tech's Jada Williams.

Watching the rally was Moe Campbell, an alum of Oakland High School, circa 1989. Now, his son is on the team that won its first championship with a group of teammates who grew up playing together on Oakland Parks and Rec basketball courts.

"There's a real story behind all those kids and that's why there's a lot of pull for this, right? That's why everybody's like, 'c'mon, c'mon!'" he said. "And they've got more to show, I'm telling you, it's not over with. This just shows you that it can happen right here in Oakland."