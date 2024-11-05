Effort to recall Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao now in voters' hands after June FBI raid

Final push on for and against recall of Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao

Final push on for and against recall of Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao

Final push on for and against recall of Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao

The effort to recall Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao is now in the hands of voters, less than two years since she assumed office.

Thao's term has been buffeted by well-publicized incidents of street crime and retail theft, the controversial firing of Oakland's former police chief, the loss of the Oakland Athletics Major League Baseball team, a looming budget deficit and a political scandal involving an FBI raid on her home.

The push for a recall began in January after it was revealed in September 2023 that the mayor's administration had mishandled a state crime grant application that cost the city $15 million in lost funding.

The revelation came on the heels of the February 2023 firing of Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong following a critical report on the department's leadership and failure to properly investigate and discipline a sergeant accused of misconduct.

Thao was also criticized for the 13 months it took to find a new police chief. By then, Gov. Gavin Newsom had deployed California Highway Patrol officers to stem a surge of crime and a growing list of businesses had decided to leave the city over public safety fears.

Opponents of the recall say statistics show crime has fallen since Thao assumed office and her administration should be allowed the time for its policies to fully develop and resolve problems decades in the making.

If the recall passes, City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas would become acting mayor until a special election is held in April — unless Fortunato Bas wins her race for a seat on the Alameda County Board of Supervisors.

In that case, the remaining council members would choose an interim mayor.