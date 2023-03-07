Victim found dead with cuts inside burned Oakland home
OAKLAND – An Oakland resident died Saturday morning and police are investigating the death as a crime, police said Monday.
The slaying occurred just before 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Vernon Street near Whole Foods Market in the Adams Point neighborhood.
Officers responded to a disturbance and when they arrived, they found the resident with multiple cuts, according to police. The victim died at the scene, police said.
A fire also occurred where the resident died. Fire officials said Monday that crews responded to a structure fire and the fire was out when they got there. The sprinkler system in the building extinguished the fire before crews arrived, fire officials said.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.