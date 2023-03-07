Watch CBS News
Victim found dead with cuts inside burned Oakland home

OAKLAND – An Oakland resident died Saturday morning and police are investigating the death as a crime, police said Monday.

The slaying occurred just before 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Vernon Street near Whole Foods Market in the Adams Point neighborhood.

Officers responded to a disturbance and when they arrived, they found the resident with multiple cuts, according to police. The victim died at the scene, police said.

A fire also occurred where the resident died. Fire officials said Monday that crews responded to a structure fire and the fire was out when they got there. The sprinkler system in the building extinguished the fire before crews arrived, fire officials said.  

