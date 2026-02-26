Oakland's Black-owned pickleball facility aims to broaden the sport's reach

Three years ago, when Dee Johnson boarded a cruise to Panama, she wasn't searching for love. Still, something was waiting for her on the top deck. Not a person, a pickleball court.

"I thought I was gonna play one time, but it was addicting. I went back and back and back," she said.

Johnson, an Oakland real estate broker, didn't just test the waters, she dove in headfirst.

"I'm actually ready to retire so I can play every day," she said.

Pickleball has been smashing expectations nationwide. According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, it's been America's fastest-growing sport for four straight years. Now it's finding a new footing in the Black community. African Americans make up about 7% of players — still underrepresented, but gaining ground in a game that hasn't always shared the court.

That shift matters to Maryanna Quigless and her wife Kady Pooler, who are working to change the face of the sport one serve at a time.

"That's what we want to see is more Black people playing pickleball," she said.

They say their Oakland facility, Pickle Athletics, is the first Black-owned pickleball venue in the country, proof that ownership can be as powerful as a well-placed dink.

For Quigless, the appeal is simple and strategic.

"One, it's very fun. Two, it's actually accessible. Anyone can come in and play; you can play with your family. And three, we're good at it," she said.

The sport's surge has some heavy hitters behind it. Jamie Foxx, Kevin Durant and LeBron James have all picked up paddles, adding celebrity spin to an already fast-moving rally.

Michael Atherley of the African-American Pickleball Association has watched membership climb as more players step to the baseline.

"We want that African American representation so that we have a seat at the table," he said.

Still, the bigger picture is clear: this isn't just about a game. It's about access, ownership and showing up where doors were once closed.

"You can't keep Black people out of stuff, we're going to find a way," Johnson said.