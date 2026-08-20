Cameras lead to large drop in speeding drivers after 6 months, Oakland officials say

Automated speed cameras in Oakland have led to a significant drop in speeding drivers after only a few months, according to newly-released data from city officials.

On Thursday, the city released a six-month report about the pilot program, which uses 35 cameras to monitor speed at 18 locations. The report covers the launch of the program in mid-January through mid-July, including a two-month period when only warnings were issued.

Comparing speed data from 2024, officials said the number of vehicles traveling 11 mph or more where the cameras are installed has dropped an average of 70%, or about 20,000 fewer speeding vehicles per day.

"Our speed camera pilot program slows drivers down and keeps our streets safer — and with sliding-scale fines and community service options, we're making sure safety goes hand in hand with equity," Mayor Barbara Lee said in a statement.

During the first six months of operation, the city issued 194,000 citations and 332,000 warnings. Officials said an average of 3,800 violations were issued during the first month of citations between March 15 and April 15.

Between June 15 and July 15, officials said the cameras issued an average of 2,800 violations per day, a 26% decrease.

Among vehicles that received one citation, officials said 51% did not receive another citation, while 70% of vehicles with two citations did not reoffend. More than half of registered owners who received citations, 58%, had an address outside of Oakland.

"The results are clear: dangerous speeding has declined at locations where speed cameras are installed, which are among the roads where Oakland sees the most severe and fatal crashes," said Oakland Department of Transportation Director Josh Rowan.

Officials said the speed camera location with the greatest decline in speeding is 7th Street between Adeline and Linden streets in West Oakland, which recorded a 90% reduction. The camera location that issued the most citations is at 73rd Avenue between Fresno Street and Krause Avenue in East Oakland, which averaged about 250 violations per day.

Oakland was the second city in California to implement automated speed cameras, along with San Francisco. A 2023 law allowed several cities to install the cameras as part of a five-year pilot program.

Cameras were installed in the city's "High-Injury Network", the 8% of streets where 60% of severe and fatal collisions occur. Fines start at $50 for traveling 11 to 15 mph above the limit, while drivers caught going 100 mph or more will be fined at $500, with reduced fines for drivers who are low income or are on public assistance.