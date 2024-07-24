Oakland announces 18 locations for automated speed cameras

OAKLAND – Officials in Oakland announced Tuesday that automated speed cameras will be installed in nearly 20 locations throughout the city, in an effort to reduce traffic fatalities and injuries.

According to a city statement, the Oakland Department of Transportation (OakDOT) identified 18 locations for the cameras.

"Speed is a killer on our roadways, and is especially dangerous for pedestrians, children, and our elders," Mayor Sheng Thao said. "I applaud and stand proudly behind OakDOT's efforts to use this proven and effective tool to prevent the tragic loss of life we see on Oakland streets today."

OakDOT officials looked at speed data in more than 40 locations before narrowing down to 18, prioritizing locations with the most amount of speeding along with "sensitive" land uses such as schools, senior centers and commercial districts. The locations are on the city's "High-Injury Network", the 8% of city streets that account for 60% of severe and fatal collisions.

List of Proposed Speed Camera Locations in Oakland:

Martin Luther King Junior Way (between 42nd and 43rd streets) Claremont Avenue (Between Hillegass Avenue and College Avenue) Foothill Boulevard (Between Irving Street and 24th Avenue) Foothill Boulevard (Between 19th and 20th avenues) 7th Street (Between Adeline and Linden streets) West Grand (Between Chestnut and Linden streets) Broadway (Between 26th and 27th streets) San Pablo Avenue (Between Athens and Sycamore streets) 7th Street (Between Broadway and Franklin Street) Macarthur Boulevard (Between Green Acre Road and Enos Avenue) Fruitvale Avenue (Between Galindo Street and Logan Street) International Boulevard (Between 40th and 41st avenues) Hegenberger Road (Between Spencer and Hawley) 73rd Avenue (Between Fresno and Krause) Bancroft Avenue (Between 86th Avenue and Auseon Avenue) 98th Avenue (Between Blake Drive and Gould Street) 98th Avenue (Between Cherry and Birch) Bancroft Avenue (Between 65th and 66th avenues)

According to officials, two Oakland residents are killed or severely injured in traffic crashes every week. One out of every four traffic fatalities involve unsafe speed as a primary factor.

"Speed safety cameras are a proven tool to reduce speeding and improve safety on our streets," said OakDOT director Josh Rowan. "These systems are a force multiplier for traffic safety outcomes when combined with the infrastructure investments we are making on our High-Injury Network."

Oakland is among several California cities that are part of a five-year pilot program testing speed cameras after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 645 into law last year. Other cities that are part of the program include San Francisco, San Jose, Glendale, Long Beach and Los Angeles.

Under the legislation, speeding drivers caught on camera will face fines starting at $50 for traveling 11-15 miles per hour above the speed limit. Citations issued with the cameras are considered civil penalties and not moving violations, which means no impacts to one's insurance or points on one's driver's license.

Officials said several steps remain before the cameras are installed, including awarding a contract to a vendor, conducting additional outreach to the community and adopt project-specific legislation. Once the cameras are operating, drivers would receive warnings instead of tickets for the first 60 days.

The cameras are expected to be in operation in the second half of 2025.

Additional information about the speed camera program can be found on the city's website.