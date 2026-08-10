Search held in Oakland Hills park for missing coffee shop owner Amy Hillyard

More than four months after Oakland coffee shop owner Amy Hillyard was reported missing, volunteers searched for her at a park in the Oakland Hills over the weekend.

On Sunday, about 40 volunteers searched the trails at Redwood Regional Park for Hillyard, who was last seen on March 25.

Steve Fischer, a search and rescue specialist, said they were looking at the park because it was one of her favorite spots.

"One thing that we know from the investigation is that this area was very, very important to Amy," Fischer said. "She loved hiking here, she loved it on a spiritual level. And so we do believe this is an area she likely came to, but it's a massive area."

Chris Hillyard, Amy's husband, said he and his children are holding onto hope. The couple owns Farley's East coffee shop in downtown Oakland and Farley's, a coffee shop in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood.

"My daughters and I are going to remain hopeful until we find a reason not to or we find her, and we're just going to keep looking for answers," he said.

A missing person's poster for Amy Hillyard of Oakland, who was last seen near Lake Merritt on the afternoon of March 25, 2026. Hillyard owns Farley's coffee shops in Oakland and San Francisco. CBS

Amy Hillyard was last seen at her home near Lake Merritt on the afternoon of March 25. She is considered at-risk, as she was taking mental health medication when she went missing, while also leaving behind valuables, like her phone and wallet.

Police described Hillyard as 5'4" tall, 120 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was reportedly last seen wearing a tan-colored top and tan pants.

A $25,000 reward has been offered for information leading to Hillyard's safe return.

Anyone who may have information on Hillyard's whereabouts is asked to contact the Missing Persons' Unit of the Oakland Police Department at 510-238-3641.