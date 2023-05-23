10-year-old girl stabbed to death in Oakland; Suspect in critical condition

OAKLAND -- A 10-year-old girl was stabbed to death inside an Oakland apartment Monday, and Oakland police say the suspect is in critical condition at a nearby hospital with self-inflicted stab wounds.

Oakland Police said someone called to report the incident just before noon in an apartment building at the intersection of Bancroft Ave. and 45th Ave.

Interim Chief Darren Allison said officers found a bloody knife outside. They forced their way into the apartment and found the 10-year-old unresponsive with severe neck wounds. Those officers tried to perform first aid, but the girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

"As a parent, I know that there's nothing more that tears at the heart than the loss of a child," Allison said.

Allison also said officers found the suspect, whose identity is not being released for now, harming themself with a knife. That suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No other residents were home at the time.

Police are not disclosing the relationship between the victim and the suspect, but Allison said they were "known to one another."

He also said that there had not been any previous domestic violence calls to the police involving these two specifically. He added that there had been prior calls relating to "the group", though he would not elaborate on the individuals to whom he was referring.

OPD is asking anyone who may have information on the incident to call the department's Homicide Division at (510) 238-3821.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, you can call or text 988 to talk to mental health professional on the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.