Oak Fire In Mariposa County triggers mandatory evacuations

MARIPOSA COUNTY -- A fast-moving wildfire burning in Mariposa County southwest of Yosemite National Park has triggered evacuation orders Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

The so-called Oak Fire started Friday afternoon at around 2 p.m. off Highway 140 and Carstens Road near Midpines in Mariposa County, according to Cal Fire.

Wildfire explodes in Mariposa County, July 22, 2022 PG&E Wildfire Camera

The fire was initially reported as having burned 60 acres as of around 3:40 p.m., but an hour later official were reporting it had burned over ten times that acreage at approximately 611.

Additional information on the fire is available on the Cal Fire incident website.

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office at 3:15 p.m. issued mandatory evacuations for the following roads:

Carstens Road

Buckingham Mountain Road

Plumbar Creek Road

Triangle from Highway 140 to Darrah

Jerseydale and all side roads

An evacuation center has been established at the New Life Christian Church located at 5089 Cole Road. Residents can get additional information on the Oak Fire by calling 844-668-3473. A map of the areas under evacuation orders is available online here.

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.