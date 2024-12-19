Novato High campus secure, students released as police search for robbery suspects

Police in Novato have completed their search of a high school and have secured the campus following a report of a nearby robbery Thursday, but the investigation remains ongoing, the department said.

Just after noon on Thursday, police announced that Novato High School on Arthur Street was going on lockdown.

Officers searched the campus and the surrounding area for suspects involved in a robbery, according to police. Officers set up a perimeter and employed K-9 units and a drone for their investigation.

As of 1:40 p.m., the campus was secure and students were being released, with a pick-up spot for the students in the high school's main parking lot, according to police.

Community members should continue to expect police activity on streets surrounding the school, Novato police said. People are asked to avoid the area.