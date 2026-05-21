Norton Fire burns vegetation in regional preserve near Clayton

A vegetation fire was burning in a remote area of eastern Contra Costa County on Thursday afternoon, Cal Fire said.

The Norton Fire began burning at 5:26 p.m. in the area of Nortonville Road and Black Diamond Way within the Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve east of Clayton and south of Pittsburg.

Cal Fire's incident report said that as of 5:48 p.m. the fire had burned 40 acres of grass and crews were working in steep terrain using air and ground resources to fight the fire.

Forward progress of the fire was reported stopped at 6:44 p.m.

The fire did not appeat to be burning near any residences or structures.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.