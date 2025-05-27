Northern California facing dangerous heat this week, Extreme Heat Watch issued

A big shift in the weather is in store for Northern California this week as the first triple-digit temperatures appear to be on their way.

Some places could even see record-highs, according to the National Weather Service.

With well above normal temperatures expected this week, Moderate HeatRisk and areas of Major HeatRisk are in the forecast. Widespread triple digits are possible on Friday, with near record to record highs. Practice heat safety! #cawx



HeatRisk: https://t.co/9y5AXKpJP2 pic.twitter.com/i2lTgNMO3y — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 26, 2025

After a relatively cool Memorial Day Weekend, things are expected to start warming up on Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to fluctuate around slightly above normal.

Come Friday, however, is when the major onslaught should begin.

Extreme Heat Watch

With temperatures expected to hit the triple-digits for the first time this season, NWS has issued an Extreme Heat Watch for the Sacramento Valley, Delta, Foothills and northern Coastal Range starting Friday at 11 a.m. until Saturday at 11 p.m.

Big changes are in the forecast later this week. There's an Extreme Heat Watch Friday and Saturday. Widespread triple-digit highs are likely for the Central Valley. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/89oav1Sqd0 — Tracy Humphrey (@TracyHumphreyTV) May 27, 2025

Triple-digit highs are expected across the valley, with areas north of Interstate 80 expected to get the hottest on Friday.

Limited overnight relief is expected, according to NWS, with low temperatures of over 65 degrees forecasted.

Temperatures are expected to come down by Sunday, with seasonable weather forecasted by Monday.