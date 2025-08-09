Northbound I-680 in Fremont closed at Mission San Jose Overpass for repair work
Caltrans said there is a weekend closure of Interstate 680 northbound in Fremont as crews do repair work.
The closure affects all of northbound I-680 at the Mission San Jose overpass, Highway 238.
To help minimize traffic impacts, Caltrans said it was closing certain ramps, limiting left turns, and implementing on-ramp restrictions to direct traffic toward Interstate 880 and other detour options.
Caltrans said it will reopen Monday morning at 5.
Detours and closures are listed on Caltrans' website. The repair work is to address critical bridge and pavement issues.