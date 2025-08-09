Watch CBS News
Northbound I-680 in Fremont closed at Mission San Jose Overpass for repair work

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news.
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

Caltrans said there is a weekend closure of Interstate 680 northbound in Fremont as crews do repair work.

The closure affects all of northbound I-680 at the Mission San Jose overpass, Highway 238.

To help minimize traffic impacts, Caltrans said it was closing certain ramps, limiting left turns, and implementing on-ramp restrictions to direct traffic toward Interstate 880 and other detour options. 

Caltrans said it will reopen Monday morning at 5. 

I-680 Closure in Fremont
There is a closure of northbound Interstate 680 in Fremont for repair work. Caltrans

Detours and closures are listed on Caltrans' website. The repair work is to address critical bridge and pavement issues.

