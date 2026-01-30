Woman killed in early morning garage fire near Redwood City

A woman died after a fire broke out in a San Mateo County garage early Friday morning, officials said.

According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, the fire broke out around 4:45 a.m. on the 600 block of Hurlingame Avenue in North Fair Oaks, near Redwood City. Crews from the Redwood City Fire Department, Menlo Park Fire Protection District and sheriff's deputies responded.

Fire crews found the detached garage in flames and the fire was threatening the main residence and nearby structures. Meanwhile, deputies evacuated homes nearby.

Scene of fatal fire at a garage on Hurlingame Avenue in North Fair Oaks, near Redwood City, on Jan. 30, 2026. CBS

Crews were able to bring the fire under control within 15 minutes. The main house sustained smoke damage, while the fire was contained to the garage.

Deputies said a victim was located by firefighters. She was removed from the garage and life-saving measures were performed, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was identified as a 31-year-old. Her name has not been released.

Two additional occupants who evacuated before first responders arrived were not injured.

The sheriff's office said detectives, crime scene investigators and investigators with the district attorney's office were on scene Friday to determine the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.