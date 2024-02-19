North Bay residents feel the brunt of storm-related damage

From mudslides to flooded streets to single car spin outs, Sunday's storm caused all sorts of headaches for some North Bay residents.

"When the crash ended up happening, I woke up and the first thing was my baby. I looked at my baby, I checked her. She was fine," said San Rafael resident Adilene Martinez.

Martinez and her five-month-old baby girl were sleeping in the back seats when her dad's SUV spun out and crashed into the center median on Highway 101 in Petaluma.

"We were just going to come up to eat at Red Lobster, but this happened," said Martinez.

Her brothers were also in the SUV. They said it was the most frightening experience.

"It was something scary. I was just all frozen when it all happened," said 16-year-old Mauricio Martinez.

Not far from Sebastopol, on Green Hill Road, a mudslide briefly trapped a pickup truck that was sent by the county to clear the slide. The tires got stuck in the mud. So another clean up crew had to come and pull the truck out.

"It's kind of freaky and a little bit scary, especailly now it's getting dark, you can't really see what's going on and you just sort of come across it and you don't even have any warning," said Occidental resident Tracey Fisher.

In the town of Fulton, just north of Santa Rosa, water flooded parts of Somers Street and D Street.

"We've been here for the past six, seven years. We never had water up this high before," said Fulton resident Dennis Hoagland.

Hoagland is worried about water getting into his foundation. And with the ground so saturated and a couple more days of rain, he's also worried about downed trees and his family's safety.

