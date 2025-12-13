North Bay group aims to connect with others through storytelling

Beneath towering redwoods in Marin County, an outdoor storytelling series is drawing audiences back to one of humanity's oldest traditions.

Redwood Nights brings together passionate storytellers to share true, personal narratives in a natural setting designed to foster connection, according to producer Don Reed.

"People here are coming from The Moth, NPR, HBO, Tonight Show, late-night television, here telling stories that are sometimes hilarious, sometimes heartbreaking, but all of them are true," Reed said.

In an era increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence, the emphasis on real-life experiences has taken on new significance. Reed said while technology can help streamline creative work, Redwood Nights offers a different kind of interaction.

"A lot of artificial intelligence sometimes, it gets projects done faster, it can help with that. But when you come here, we do a different form of AI. We call it authentic interaction," he said.

The event, titled Storytelling Under the Stars, is held outdoors in Fairfax at Deer Park Villa, where audiences gather beneath redwood trees to experience stories in an intimate, natural environment.

"It's always great to be out in nature. We spend too much time surrounded by four walls and a roof. And to come out into the natural world, these trees hold stories generations longer than the people who are here," attendee Suzanne Pullen said.

Reed has spent nearly two years curating the themed gatherings with the goal of slowing down time and encouraging presence.

"Human connection over digital connection will always be superior. There will never be anything better or stronger than another human being talking to you, another human being, sharing their story," Reed said.

Stories that are meant to spark curiosity, hope and connection.

The next Redwood Nights event is scheduled for Dec. 30.