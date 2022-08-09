North Bay crews douse garbage fire after truck dumps burning load in Windsor

WINDSOR -- Crews in Sonoma County were able to extinguish a garbage fire in Windsor Tuesday after a truck was forced to dump its burning load in front of a park, authorities said.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon when the load in the garbage truck caught fire, forcing the driver to dump his load on a residential street in front of Robbins Park in Windsor. The load was reportedly near the intersection of Billington Lane and Cornell Street.

The Sonoma County Fire District Twitter account posted images of crews at the scene of the fire.

Garbage truck load caught on fire, driver dumped load on the street in front of Robbins Park, Windsor. Please avoid the area. Crews put out the fire but will be on scene for a couple of hours for mop up. pic.twitter.com/464VBka4gY — Sonoma County Fire District (@SoCoFireDist) August 9, 2022

While the trash fire was quickly extinguished, authorities said crews would be on scene for a couple of hours cleaning up the mess. Residents were advised to avoid the area.