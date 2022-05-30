Non-fatal shooting shuts down Fiesta Days celebration in Vacaville

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Police in Vacaville are investigating a shooting Sunday at the city's Fiesta Days celebration that left one person injured.

Vacaville PD Lt. Chris Polen confirmed one person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at the event. The victim was taken to the hospital. They didn't provide any more information about the incident.

The Fiesta Days celebration was shut down following the shooting as police actively investigate the incident, authorities said. Residents were asked to avoid the area and find locations away from the park to reunite with family members.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Vacaville police.