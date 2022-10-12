Noise Pop hosts 20th Street Block Party at new location in San Francisco's Mission

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A Mission District tradition makes a major change this weekend when Noise Pop holds its 20th Street Block Party Saturday at a brand new location.

An anticipated annual event since 2013 when the concert promoters behind the annual Noise Pop Festival first started throwing the free party on the blocks of 19th and 20th Streets between the organization's Bryant Street headquarters and Harrison, the festival was cancelled due to COVID in 2020 but came roaring back last year. For 2022, the event will take place near the new NP offices on Valencia Street with the festivities taking up the blocks between 18th and 20th Streets.

The event on Saturday, October 15, is free for all attendees as well as being all ages, but an advanced RSVP is required. There are also a limited number of Headliner Experience VIP passes available that come with a private viewing area of the main stage, complementary adult beverages and free snacks. Registration and tickets for purchase are available at 20thstreetblockparty.com.

The 2022 edition of the 20th Street Block Party offers a diverse array of musical talents from the Bay Area and across the West Coast including headlining Oakland-based punk trio Destroy Boys -- who played a Noise Pop Festival showcase at Benders several years ago when not all the members were of legal drinking age -- notably poppy surf-rockers Hot Flash Heat Wave, indie-electro sextet the Seshen; singer/songwriter Marinero, Oakland rapper Ricky Lake,

A portion of proceeds from this year's event will benefit two nonprofit organizations based in the Mission District. This year's charity partners include 826 Valencia, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting under-resourced students and teachers, and La Cocina, the well-regarded incubator that provides resources to budding food entrepreneurs across the Bay Area. La Cocina is also the food vendor partner for the party, organizing this year's participants.

A wide variety of international flavors will be available including the Nepalese cuisine of Bini's Kitchen, Filipino-inspired cookies from Buko Bakes, Cuban-focused Clandestina Cocina, Salvadoran tamales and pupusas from Estrellita's Snacks, deserts provided by popular Mission ice cream parlor Humphry Slocombe and much more.