Noise Pop Festival announces first round of acts for 31st anniversary edition next February

SAN FRANCISCO -- Marking its 31st year in 2024, the annual Noise Pop Festival on Thursday announced its first round of artists performing during the fest's dauntingly packed schedule of local and national indie-rock acts next February.

A San Francisco institution ever since it began as one night of loud, tuneful local bands back in 1993, the festival has grown to stretch over the better part of a week with six days of music, film and art featuring some of the most respected names in independent music.

The 2024 edition of the Noise Pop Fest that starts on February 22 and continues through March 3, bringing a wide array of artists from across the globe to the Bay Area, including Lindsey Jordan's indie-rock project Snail Mail, a special solo acoustic performance by John Darnielle of the Mountain Goats, LA-based rock band Cherry Glazerr -- who served as one of the marquee acts for the Noise Pop-affiliated Due South concert series at at the Jerry Garcia Amphitheatre in McLaren Park last summer -- and Reverend Kristin Michael Hayter, the new incarnation of the experimental pianist/vocal artist formerly known as Lingua Ignota now using her real name.

Other anticipated highlights include Ethiopian-jazz keyboard great Hailu Mergia, Texas metal band Narrow Head, a rare live set by UK electronic musician Actress (aka Darren J. Cunningham), Los Angeles soul act Thee Sinseers, SF notables including punk band Spiritual Cramp, shoegaze outfit Chokecherry and indie rockers The Reds, Pinks & Purples. Over 100 more acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m. via www.noisepopfest.com, including festival badges and individual concert tickets. Festival badges provide access to general admission access to every music concert, happy hour, and after-hour party throughout the full week of festival. Noise Pop fans are encouraged to act fast Friday morning as early-bird festival badges sold out within hours of each on-sale date earlier this fall. Badge prices will increase with each new lineup phase announcement.