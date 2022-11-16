Noise Pop announces first round of acts for 30th anniversary edition

SAN FRANCISCO -- Marking its 30th year in 2023, the annual Noise Pop Festival on Wednesday announced its first round of artists performing during the fest's dauntingly packed schedule of local and national indie-rock acts next February.

A San Francisco institution ever since it began as one night of loud, tuneful local bands back in 1993, the festival has grown to stretch over the better part of a week with six days of music, film and art featuring some of the most respected names in independent music.

Hüsker Dü co-founder Bob Mould performs at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass on the Rooster Stage. CBS

To celebrate the indie-rock festival's successful three-decade run, this year's Noise Pop Fest that starts Feb. 20 and continues through Feb. 26 will bring a wide array of artists from across the globe to the Bay Area, including East Coast favorites Yo La Tengo, reunited San Jose lo-fi crew Duster, raucous punk outfit FIDLAR and pioneering punk icon and SF resident Bob Mould. Over 100 more acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

The festival will kick off on Feb. 20 with a very special opening night celebration at Great American Music Hall including several '90s throwback acts and cult favorites like Chisel, Everyone Asked About You and 20 Minute Loop. Meanwhile FIDLAR will headline their most intimate San Francisco show in ages at Bottom of the Hill as onetime locals No Vacation return to SF for an unofficial homecoming performance at the Chapel.

Festival badges are already on sale, and tickets to individual shows will become available for purchase online this Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m. at noisepopfest.com.