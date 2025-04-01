No joke — Cook's Seafood is coming soon to Pleasanton

Cook's Seafood in Pleasanton will be opening soon

Cook's Seafood has been "coming soon" to Pleasanton for years. Eight years to be exact.

The signs have been posted on the outside of the building since 2017.

So, naturally when the restaurant announced it was finally opening no one seemed to believe it. They've given up hope.

But KPIX's Juliette Goodrich has learned the chain is opening soon.

The empty Cooks Seafood building with a coming soon sign has become a known fixture in Pleasanton for years and even became a bit of a running joke.

Tenant improvements have delayed the opening, but even now that it's been given the all-clear to open, people aren't buying it.

"I still don't believe it. Oh, this is April Fool's. I've been down this road before," one Pleasanton resident said.

The opening has become the running April Fool's joke on the Pleasanton Rants and Raves page for years, but there is nothing fishy about its opening this time. KPIX went right to the source.

"It is opening one day, so it's not an April Fool's joke. It's opening very soon. I can't wait," a Cook's seafood manager said.

So, for those who still don't believe KPIX saw the lights on, tables arranged inside and the hiring started.

The owners of nearby Bloomie's flower shop confirmed they've seen some signs of hope.

"We know there has been movement. For the past five years, there has been no movement," they said.

As for the actual date of the opening? There is no date — But it is coming soon.