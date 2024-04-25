2024 NFL Draft: Day 1 recap of first-round picks
The worst kept secret in the NFL finally came to fruition Thursday as the Chicago Bears selected highly-touted USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Bears and their long-suffering fans hope the 22-year-old phenom will finally bring them much-needed stability at the quarterback position, which has been in flux since the days of Jim McMahon in the 1980s.
To make way for Williams, Chicago traded away quarterback Justin Fields last month to the Pittsburgh Steelers after the No. 11 pick in the 2021 draft failed to meet the lofty expectations that were set for him. The Bears also selected Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze with the No. 9 pick, as they seek to transform their roster.
The draft, which is being held in Detroit, is one of the deepest in years at the quarterback, offensive tackle and wide receiver positions, in part due to the pandemic, which spurred many players to extend their college careers. The theme of the first round was the run on quarterbacks. An unprecedented six of the first 12 picks were quarterbacks, an NFL draft record. No defensive players have yet been selected.
Meanwhile, up to nine offensive tackles were expected to go off the board by end of day Thursday.
The top of the draft went chalk, with quarterbacks as the first three selections. LSU's Jayden Daniels was taken No. 2 overall by the Washington Commanders, and the New England Patriots selected North Carolina's Drake Maye at No. 3 to replace former first round pick Mac Jones, who was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars last month.
The Arizona Cardinals selected the first receiver with Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., son of his namesake, legendary Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Marvin Harrison Sr., to pair with talented quarterback Kyler Murray.
Following reports that the Los Angeles Chargers and new head coach Jim Harbaugh would perhaps trade down, the Bolts instead stood pat, taking Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt in an effort to improve an offensive line that has struggled to protect franchise quarterback Justin Herbert.
The first major surprise of the first round was provided by the Atlanta Falcons, who even though they had signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins in the offseason, selected Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 pick. Penix was not expected to go until late in the first round due in part to injury concerns.
The Minnesota Vikings conducted the first trade of the night, swapping picks with the New York Jets to move up from 11 to 10 to select quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who led Michigan to a national title in January.
Rounds two and three of the draft will be held Friday, and rounds four through seven on Saturday.
NFL Draft order and picks for the first round
- No. 1: Chicago Bears — QB Caleb Williams, USC
- No. 2: Washington Commanders — QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
- No. 3: New England Patriots — QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
- No. 4: Arizona Cardinals — WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
- No. 5: Los Angeles Chargers — OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
- No. 6: New York Giants — WR Malik Nabers, LSU
- No. 7: Tennessee Titans — OT JC Latham, Alabama
- No. 8: Atlanta Falcons — QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington
- No. 9: Chicago Bears — WR Rome Odunze, Washington
- No. 10: Minnesota Vikings — QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan (in pick swap with the Jets)
- No. 11: New York Jets — OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
- No. 12: Denver Broncos — QB Bo Nix, Oregon
- No. 13: Las Vegas Raiders — TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
- No. 14: New Orleans Saints — OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
- No. 15: Indianapolis Colts
- No. 16: Seattle Seahawks
- No. 17: Jacksonville Jaguars
- No. 18: Cincinnati Bengals
- No. 19: Los Angeles Rams
- No. 20: Pittsburgh Steelers
- No. 21: Miami Dolphins
- No. 22: Philadelphia Eagles
- No. 23: Minnesota Vikings
- No. 24: Dallas Cowboys
- No. 25: Green Bay Packers
- No. 26: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- No. 27: Arizona Cardinals
- No. 28: Buffalo Bills
- No. 29: Detroit Lions
- No. 30: Baltimore Ravens
- No. 31: San Francisco 49ers
- No. 32: Kansas City Chiefs