New wildfire burning near Truckee triggers evacuation order

TRUCKEE -- A wildfire that started late Thursday morning has triggered evacuation orders outside of the North Lake Tahoe Area, according to Truckee police.

Truckee police say an evacuation order was issued just before 12 p.m. for zone TRK-E112 due to the Butterfield Fire that broke out at the Tahoe-Truckee Sanitation Agency facility on Butterfield Drive.

Residents were advised to evacuate immediately and to check Community.Zonehaven.com for updates.

According to the Truckee Fire Protection District, the wildfire has grown to about 5-10 acres. Firefighters are reporting a moderate rate of spread. Air support has been called in.

As of around 1:35 p.m., the fire was holding at 10-12 acres, fire officials said.

Update! Vegetation fire called Butterfield Fire is still holding at 10-12 acres.

Units will be on scene into the evening.

Evacuation order for TRK E112.

Stay clear of areas and watch out for emergency vehicles, aircraft will be overhead.

“Know your Zone” Code Red notifications! — Truckee Fire (@TruckeeFire) July 7, 2022

This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be added as they are made available.