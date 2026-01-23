New state law can help revive Oakland's Jack London Square, open doors for small businesses

With a new California law that lifts restrictions on the types of businesses to lease from Jack London Square, many Oakland business owners hope that new doors of opportunity could open for them.

Rene Johnson walked down an empty Jack London Square and reminisced about her family memories by the waterfront.

"It is completely dead down here, but why?" Johnson, the owner of Blackberry Soul Fine Catering, told CBS News Bay Area.

"I think that it's sad to see all these empty spaces out here and so many businesses trying to find a place to be," she added.

The Jack London Improvement District said about 60% of its storefronts are currently vacant.

"I'd love to see opportunity for me," Johnson said.

The new law, SB304, can help small business owners like her. State Senator Jesse Arreguin of Oakland sponsored the bill that lifts the categorical restrictions for the next 40 years. This means that businesses not in maritime or tourism can now apply.

"People want a grocery store, they want a café, they want things that serve a neighborhood," he said. "What was once a bustling, thriving commercial district really needs some help. And so, this will help Oakland."

The state owns Jack London Square, but the City and Port of Oakland operate it.

"This will eliminate the state from having to approve any new lease and create a much more streamlined process for the City of Oakland to bring in new businesses. Oakland also needs to do work to improve the property management and the leasing process for Jack London Square. But we hope that this bill will remove at least one obstacle that was a hindrance to be able to lease these vacant properties," the state senator told CBS News Bay Area.

He adds that he hopes this new law will increase foot traffic to Jack London Square and revitalize it to what it once was.

"It's one of the most important commercial districts in the East Bay," he said.

Johnson works out of her prep kitchen in downtown Oakland, just a few miles away from the waterfront.

"This is one of our poached salmon meals that is really, really requested by the Blackberry Soul clients," Johnson said. "It's seasoned with our Blackberry Soul seasoning."

She's been running her business for the past 15 years.

"Some of our clients are Mayor Barbara Lee, Kamala Harris," she said.

And Johnson added that she hopes the new law will usher in more opportunities for entrepreneurs like her.

"I always felt like Jack London Square was its own little space out of Oakland, and it was not accessible to small businesses. So, the thought about it being inclusive to us and us being able to have a business down there is really exciting," she said.

Johnson added, however, that there are still many questions about the next steps for people like her who are hoping to apply.

"What is protocol, and what is procedure for us to get in there? So many times, we are allowed opportunities. 'Hey, we're doing this for small businesses,' " Johnson said. "But the red tape, are we just saying it or are we really being inclusive?"

CBS News Bay Area also reached out to the Jack London Improvement District and received the statement below:

"The new law will encourage a broader range of uses and amenities to Jack London Square, one of the most beautiful and accessible downtown waterfront places in the entire region. Yes, we are a regional visitor destination for those special events, festivals, and family milestones-- but also we are a downtown district with thousands of residents-- and can support a variety of local retail and neighborhood-serving shops. SB 304 will enable that to come here."