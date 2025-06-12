Watch CBS News
New report shows massive plunge in planet's emperor penguin population

By Anne Makovec, The Associated Press, Molly McCrea

Emperor penguins may live in some of the most remote and environmentally pristine regions in the world, but that doesn't mean they're safe from the impacts of a warming planet.

Just ask Dr. Birgitte McDonald, a researcher at Moss Landing Marine Laboratories. For 15 years, she's studied emperor penguins and how they dive, swim, and forage for food.  A new report published in "Nature" has deepened her concern about the penguins' survival.

"This report wasn't too surprising but a little depressing at how fast it seems to be happening in one region," remarked McDonald.

The report involved scientists from the British Antarctic Survey. For 15 years, they've monitored 16 colonies of emperor penguins via satellite imagery. These colonies represent roughly a third of all the emperor penguins on earth.

A new analysis of the satellite data has detected a higher and more dramatic decline in the birds' populations. Five years ago, the scientists found a 9.5% drop. The updated data shows a startling 22% drop.

"Overall, the picture is quite poor, it's quite dire for the penguins," remarked Dr. Peter Fretwell. Fretwell is the lead author of the new analysis.

The warming of the planet is thinning and destabilizing the sea ice that is critical for the breeding and molting of the penguins. There is more competition for available food amongst all the creatures in the area.  In addition, scientists are detecting more extreme weather in the forms of more rainfall and storms.  Increasing extreme weather is a hallmark of climate change.

"The chicks are well insulated with their down but the down only really works if they stay dry. And so, if there is a lot more rain, the chicks will have to spend more energy trying to stay warm. So going out to sea for the first time at a lighter weight and that could decrease their chance of survival," explained McDonald.

As to what we can do to slow the warming, McDonald offered some advice: fly less, try more carpooling and driving less, and eating less meat. These are all small steps but if large enough people practice them, McDonald noted, there could be a difference.

Here are more ideas on how you can reduce your carbon footprint.

