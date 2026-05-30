New photo collection of Beatles' final concert at Candlestick to be released

Sixty years ago, in San Francisco, the Beatles stunned the world.

No one knew it at the time, but at the end of their 1966 North American Tour, the "Fab Four" would never again play a paid, public ticketed concert.

The only other time they would play together "live in concert" was in 1969, on the rooftop of Apple Corps Headquarters in London.

But never again would they play as a band on tour.

On hand to capture the moment - and the only photographer allowed backstage - the late legendary Jim Marshall.

CBS News Bay Area spoke to Marshall in 1986, as he showed us some photographs of the most famous band in the world, coming onto the field.

"This was coming on to the stage at Candlestick – coming out at second base," explained legendary photographer Jim Marshall in a 1986 interview with CBS News Bay Area.

"No one knew, least of all me. I sure as hell didn't know it was the last concert ... turned out it was," he said.

The Grammy-award-winning Marshall, who lived in San Francisco, died in his sleep in 2010.

Now, a new collection of rare photographs and proof sheets has come to light, thanks to editor Amelia Davis, and rock historian Joel Selvin.

Davis is also a photographer and longtime assistant of Marshall. When he died, he left his entire estate to her.

The collection is in a new deluxe book called "The Beatles by Jim Marshall: Live at Candlestick Park". It officially goes on sale June 2nd.

"Jim Marshall turned out to be somebody really special. His sense of these people as heroes is imbued in every photograph that he took of them," explained Selvin.

This would be the 3rd time that the world's most famous band would play in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Beatles arrived at SFO and were whisked away to the venue by bus. One of the locker rooms served as a makeshift backstage and dressing room. There were 2 opening acts

Backstage, the Beatles looked exhausted.

"You can really feel that in these photographs. They're drinking tons of tea, smoking a lot of cigarettes and they're doodling on the tablecloths," said Davis.

The tablecloths were brought to the venue by the Simpson's catering, a local caterer located on Clement Street in San Francisco. The owner brought roast beef, Yorkshire pudding, stuffed baked potatoes, salad, and pastries as well as lots of tea. The tablecloth was not only tea-stained but covered with fanciful, delightful drawings by the Beatles, who signed it before they hit the stage.

The co-owner, Joe Vilardi, proudly displayed the signed tablecloth in his store window. Soon, the work was stolen, leaving smashed glass on the pavement.

More than 50 years later, the relative of a deceased person found it in a box and promptly returned it to the descendants of the caterer. It was auctioned at Bonhams for more than $88,000.

That's when Marshall's exclusive backstage photographs once again came in handy for the auction house.

"The way they authenticated the tablecloth in the auction was by using one of Jim's photographs," mused Davis, with a smile.

Half an hour and eleven songs later, the Beatles were gone.

The following year, they released the revolutionary album "St. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" which is one of the most influential records of all time

"That was a record that could have never been performed live," remarked Selvin.

Marshall's photographs captured the end of an era, from live tours to pioneering studio creations, which are immortal works.